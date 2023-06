Pacific Pulse May 19-22, 2023

IN AUSTRALIA, THE U.S. AIR FORCE 5TH WING AND THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE NUMBER 36 TEAMED UP FOR EXERCISE GLOBAL DEXTERITY. THE TWO-WEEK-LONG EXERCISE HELPS DEVELOP BILATERAL AND TACTICAL AIRLIFT AND AIRDROP CAPABILITIES OF BOTH NATIONS.



IN HAWAII, MEMBERS OF THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD’S 147TH AIR SUPPORT OPERATIONS SQUADRON SHARPENED THEIR ABILITY TO OPERATE IN JUNGLE-LIKE TERRAIN DURING A TEN-DAY EXERCISE. THE OBJECTIVE IS TO TEST THE UNIT TO MOBOLIZE, DEPLOY AND OPERATE IN AN UNFAMILIAR ENVIRONMENT.



AND IN GUAM, THE U.S. NAVY’S MAYKIN ISLAND AMPHIBIOUS READY GROUP DEPARTED, FOLLOWING A ROUTINE PORT VISIT. WHILE IN PORT, THE MAYKIN ISLAND A-R-G REFUELED, TOOK ON PALLETS AND PARTICIPATED IN SHIPBOARD PRESERVATION TO MAINTAIN THE INTEGRITY OF THE SHIP’S STRUCTURE.