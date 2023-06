Pacific Pulse 16-18 May

IN SOUTH DAKOTA, B-1B LANCERS ASSIGNED TO THE 34TH BOMB SQUADRON AT ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE SUCCESSFULLY PARTICIPATED IN EXERCISE COPE INDIA 2023. THE EXERCISE ENHANCED PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AIR FORCE AND INDIAN AIR FORCE.



IN ALASKA, THOUSANDS OF U.S. SERVICE MEMBERS, FIVE SHIPS AND MORE THAN 150 AIRCRAFT ARE SCHEDULED TO PARTICIPATE IN NORTHERN EDGE, A JOINT FIELD TRAINING EXERCISE AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN AND AROUND THE STATE.



AND IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA, MEMBERS FROM THE U.S. AIR FORCE, U.S. MARINE CORPS AND REPUBLIC OF KOREA AIR FORCE PARTICIPATED IN KOREA FLYING TRAINING 2023. KFT IS A COMBINED TRAINING EVENT FOCUSED ON TACTICAL EXECUTION OF COMBAT MISSIONS, AND IS PART OF THE ROCK-U.S. ALLIANCE’S ROUTINE ANNUAL TRAINING PROGRAM.