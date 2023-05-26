Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bellows Air Force Station Luau - Radio

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Bellows Air Force Station Hosted a Free Luau for military members, they had lei making, local craft venders, food trucks, live entertainment, and a photo booth to capture the memories. (U.S. Air Force Radio by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 00:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74546
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109671730.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bellows Air Force Station Luau - Radio, by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luau
    AFN
    Pacific
    DMA
    Hawaii

