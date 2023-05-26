Roll Call - Episode #57

Lt. Col. Jim "Doc" Avery is our guest he shares a touching story on why he chose to serve in the 126th Air Refueling Wing. Don't forget "Kids on Guard" is coming up and there is still time to get your kids signed up and time for you to sign up to volunteer.
Summer Run Clinic
Email heather.l.braundmeier.civ@health.mil
Kids on Guard:
https://conta.cc/41Gqd9K
126th Military Family Readiness Newsletter:
126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil
126th Air Refueling Wing
linktr.ee/126arw
Roll Call Email
126rollcall@gmail.com
