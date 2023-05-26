Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roll Call - Episode #57

    Roll Call - Episode #57

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Jim "Doc" Avery is our guest he shares a touching story on why he chose to serve in the 126th Air Refueling Wing. Don't forget "Kids on Guard" is coming up and there is still time to get your kids signed up and time for you to sign up to volunteer.

    Summer Run Clinic
    Email heather.l.braundmeier.civ@health.mil

    Kids on Guard:
    https://conta.cc/41Gqd9K

    126th Military Family Readiness Newsletter:
    126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil

    126th Air Refueling Wing
    linktr.ee/126arw

    Roll Call Email
    126rollcall@gmail.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 17:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74545
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109671728.mp3
    Length: 00:32:44
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #57, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Medical Group
    Flight Surgeon
    Doctor
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT