    Eagle Rota Newscast, ICE-PPR International Workshop

    SPAIN

    05.31.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    Scientists and polar icebreaker operators from four countries recently convened to discuss collaboration on international research projects and share information about sea ice and icebergs at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 24.

    This work, Eagle Rota Newscast, ICE-PPR International Workshop, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annapolis
    icebreaker
    icebergs
    polar icebreaker
    ICE-PPR

