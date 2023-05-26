Informational spot about the Motor Vehicle Registration Office's services on Naval Air Station Sigonella.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 05:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74534
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109669799.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|PSA
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Traffic Safety, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Sigonella
LEAVE A COMMENT