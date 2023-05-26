Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Traffic Safety

    Traffic Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    03.23.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Sigonella

    Informational spot about the Motor Vehicle Registration Office's services on Naval Air Station Sigonella.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 05:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74534
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109669799.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre PSA
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Traffic Safety, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NAS Sigonella

    TAGS

    Traffic Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT