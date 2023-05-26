Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OSI Today 33

    OSI Today 33

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Audio by Wayne Amann 

    Office of Special Investigations

    In this episode commemorating the command's 75th Anniversary Year, Office of Procurement Fraud Investigations Director, Mr. Jason Hein, educates listeners on the PF role within OSI.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 11:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74504
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109667472.mp3
    Length: 00:23:58
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSI Today 33, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSI Today

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT