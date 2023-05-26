Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot – 2023 Youth Sports Summer Camp

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A :15 spot for Baumholder Family & MWR’s 2023 Youth Sports Summer Camps. Registration deadline was July 2nd to sign up for the last spots in sports summer camps at Baumholder. (DMA Radio Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

