A :15 spot for Baumholder Warrior Zone’s Foosball Table Tournament. This was a community event to encourage the community to compete and show off their skills at the Warrior Zone. (DMA Radio Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 09:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74500
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109667209.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Commercial
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot – Foosball Table Tournament, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT