    Radio Spot – Foosball Table Tournament

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A :15 spot for Baumholder Warrior Zone’s Foosball Table Tournament. This was a community event to encourage the community to compete and show off their skills at the Warrior Zone. (DMA Radio Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74500
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109667209.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Commercial
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    This work, Radio Spot – Foosball Table Tournament, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BOSS
    AFN Europe
    Warrior Zone
    Radio Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    USAG RP

