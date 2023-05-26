Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot – German Culture Orientation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A :15 spot for Ramstein Military & Family Readiness Center’s German Culture Orientation. Ramstein offers these classes to newcomers in the Kaiserslautern Military Community to learn German culture, customs, courtesies, and laws. (DMA Radio Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot – German Culture Orientation, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    AFN Europe
    Radio Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Military & Family Readiness Center
    M&FRC

