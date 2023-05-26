AFN Rota Daily Newscast, USS Truxtun Returns from Deployment.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) returned to its homeport of Naval Station Norfolk, May 25, 2023, following an eight-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG, to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 08:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74496
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109667142.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Daily Newscast, USS Truxtun Returns from Deployment, by PO2 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT