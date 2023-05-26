AFN Rota Daily Newscast, USS Truxtun Returns from Deployment

AFN Rota Daily Newscast, USS Truxtun Returns from Deployment.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) returned to its homeport of Naval Station Norfolk, May 25, 2023, following an eight-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG, to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation.