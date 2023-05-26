KMC Update - Ramstein participates in Operation Varsity

Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and the 86th Airlift Wing recently participated in Operation Varsity, a biannual, full-scale readiness exercise that incorporates elements across the European Theater.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 07:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74493
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109667118.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
