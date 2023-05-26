This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the 8th Fighter Wing's Beverly Sentinel 23-1 training event as well as the results of the Kunsan Air Base 2023 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 00:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74484
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109666734.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Beverly Sentinel 23-1 and 2023 Kunsan Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT