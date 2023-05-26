Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Beverly Sentinel 23-1 and 2023 Kunsan Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Maxwell Daigle 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the 8th Fighter Wing's Beverly Sentinel 23-1 training event as well as the results of the Kunsan Air Base 2023 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Beverly Sentinel 23-1 and 2023 Kunsan Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Training
    USFK
    Air Force Assistance Fund

