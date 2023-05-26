THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 15

The Shimoda Black Ship Festival, held in Shimoda, Shizuoka, is a long-running festival held to commemorate the arrival of Admiral Matthew Perry and his fleet of "black ships" to Japan in 1854. Held since 1943, the festival is held as a way to spread the city's history and contribute to international goodwill. On this episode, we speak to Yoshihiro Shimizu, the Director of Military Liaison and Civil Affairs for CFAY, as well as MC1 Kaleb Sarten from the CFAY Public Affairs Office, both of whom were at the festival this year. Join us as we get their impressions of the festival, as well as discuss some of its historical and cultural relevance.