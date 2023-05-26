Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 15

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.25.2023

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    The Shimoda Black Ship Festival, held in Shimoda, Shizuoka, is a long-running festival held to commemorate the arrival of Admiral Matthew Perry and his fleet of "black ships" to Japan in 1854. Held since 1943, the festival is held as a way to spread the city's history and contribute to international goodwill. On this episode, we speak to Yoshihiro Shimizu, the Director of Military Liaison and Civil Affairs for CFAY, as well as MC1 Kaleb Sarten from the CFAY Public Affairs Office, both of whom were at the festival this year. Join us as we get their impressions of the festival, as well as discuss some of its historical and cultural relevance.

    05.25.2023
    05.29.2023
    Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74483
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109666614.mp3
    00:26:11
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    japan
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka

