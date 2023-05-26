Bellows Air Force Station Hosted a Free Luau for military members, they had lei making, local craft venders, food trucks, live entertainment, and a photo booth to capture the memories. (U.S. Air Force Radio by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 19:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74482
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109666379.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bellows Air Force Station Luau - Radio, by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
