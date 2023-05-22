The Marne Report

The second portion of the Army-wide traffic study will kick off on June 2. Our friends from the Directorate of Emergency Services stopped in this week to give us an update on what to expect. Take a listen to this week's Marne Report podcast to learn more. Available now wherever you get your podcasts!
