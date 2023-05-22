Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 9 - The Origin and Future of Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA)

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 9 - The Origin and Future of Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In this episode of our Deciphering Doctrine series, we interview Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt) Jason Sells on the origin and future of the multi-capable Airman (MCA) concept. Chief Sells has been involved with the creation and development of the MCA concept since its inception and currently leads the Air Force’s MCA development working group at Headquarters Air Force. Discussion items include the connection between MCA, agile combat employment (ACE), and mission command, as well as upcoming guidance regarding the implementation of MCA throughout the force.

    As a reminder to listeners all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 06:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74469
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109662555.mp3
    Length: 00:23:21
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 9 - The Origin and Future of Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA), by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USAFDoctrine #MCA #MultiCapableAirman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT