Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 9 - The Origin and Future of Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA)

In this episode of our Deciphering Doctrine series, we interview Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt) Jason Sells on the origin and future of the multi-capable Airman (MCA) concept. Chief Sells has been involved with the creation and development of the MCA concept since its inception and currently leads the Air Force’s MCA development working group at Headquarters Air Force. Discussion items include the connection between MCA, agile combat employment (ACE), and mission command, as well as upcoming guidance regarding the implementation of MCA throughout the force.



As a reminder to listeners all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense.