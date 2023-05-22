Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 50 - The Importance of Empowering your Subordinates

    KS, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Sgt. Brandon Burnett and Master Sgt. James Carmichael join the NCOJ Podcast to discuss their philosophies on leadership based on Sgt. Burnett's article, "The Importance of Empowering your Subordinates."

    TAGS

    Leadership
    NCO
    Podcast
    Development

