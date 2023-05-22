Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Youth Center Sponsorship Program

    Radio Spot - Youth Center Sponsorship Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAAUMHOLDER, SL, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A :30 spot for the Youth Sponsorship Program. Includes youth testimony from trained youth members in the Baumholder community who meet regularly to discuss the goals and outcomes of the program and to see how the program is going for both the youth sponsor and the youth being sponsored. (DMA Radio Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 09:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74436
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109659372.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Commercial
    Location: BAAUMHOLDER, SL, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Youth Center Sponsorship Program, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Youth Center
    Baumholder
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG RP
    Parent Central Services
    Wetzel Kaserne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT