Radio Spot - Youth Center Sponsorship Program

A :30 spot for the Youth Sponsorship Program. Includes youth testimony from trained youth members in the Baumholder community who meet regularly to discuss the goals and outcomes of the program and to see how the program is going for both the youth sponsor and the youth being sponsored. (DMA Radio Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)