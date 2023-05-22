American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron carrying out the 31st Fighter Wing priorities.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 09:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74433
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109659311.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 510 FGS Carries Out 31st FW Priorities, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviano Air Base
LEAVE A COMMENT