Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LEAP Spot

    LEAP Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This 15 second radio spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertises the Language Enabled Airman Program and how to apply for it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 08:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74432
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109659298.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAP Spot, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEAP
    foreign language
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Isabella Ortega

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT