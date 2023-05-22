Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E16 Logistics with MGySgt Judah Crawford and TJ Echols

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    When you think logistics, your brain may conjure up thoughts of a warehouse full of goods, or the delivery company who didn’t get you that important package in time. But in the world of acquisition, logistics is so much more. Acquisition logistics isn’t just getting equipment from Point A to Point B – SYSCOM’s logisticians have critical input to all phases of the system’s lifecycle. From maintenance considerations, to ensuring the smallest of replacement parts is available, to planning for system disposal, logistics follows the system cradle to grave.

    The Marine Corps is modernizing and adapting for the future fight – with logistics and maintenance playing a critical role. It is important for sustainability to be factored in throughout the program’s lifecycle to ensure we equip our warfighters with resilient capabilities.

    On this episode, Tripp chats with TJ Echols and Master Gunnery Sergeant Judah Crawford, who support logistics and maintenance for our Commend Element Systems portfolio.


    Show notes:
    Movie: The Princess Bride
    Movie: Rocky and Creed series

    AUDIO INFO

    Length: 00:44:03
