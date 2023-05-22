Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Autobahn-Anza Spot

    RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem Air Base's Autobahn-Anza.

    Script:

    Alright Sabers, its back, the Next AUTO BAHn_ANZA! Set your Alarms and mark those calendars for June 24th from 1130am to 4pm over at Club Eifels Parking lot. (Theres gonna be prizes for category winners and a raffle for all participents) If you want to register your veh-hekel, find the QR code on the flyer at 52fss.com – if you want to stop by just to look, you can expect JDM, Motorcycles, Euro spec cars and American muscle.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 08:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74428
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109659247.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Autobahn-Anza Spot, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    DMA
    Cars
    Force Support Squadron
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    SrA Christopher Chen

