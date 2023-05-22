30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem Air Base's Autobahn-Anza.
Script:
Alright Sabers, its back, the Next AUTO BAHn_ANZA! Set your Alarms and mark those calendars for June 24th from 1130am to 4pm over at Club Eifels Parking lot. (Theres gonna be prizes for category winners and a raffle for all participents) If you want to register your veh-hekel, find the QR code on the flyer at 52fss.com – if you want to stop by just to look, you can expect JDM, Motorcycles, Euro spec cars and American muscle.
This work, Autobahn-Anza Spot, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
