The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force are incentivizing recruitment within their ranks by offering decorations to service members who help in the efforts. Closer to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz has instituted their new "Join US" program with the intent of hiring more local nationals in Germany.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 06:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74423
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109659136.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - USAF and USSF Recruitment Decorations and USAG R-P Local National Hiring, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT