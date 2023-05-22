Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - USAF and USSF Recruitment Decorations and USAG R-P Local National Hiring

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force are incentivizing recruitment within their ranks by offering decorations to service members who help in the efforts. Closer to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz has instituted their new "Join US" program with the intent of hiring more local nationals in Germany.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 06:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74423
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109659136.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, KMC Update - USAF and USSF Recruitment Decorations and USAG R-P Local National Hiring, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruitment
    Local Nationals
    Air Force
    KMC
    Rheinland-Pfalz
    Space Force

