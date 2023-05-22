Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illegal Trash Dumping (30 second)

    Illegal Trash Dumping (30 second)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Radio spot explaining what housing residence should do with oversize items that does not fit in trash bins and underground dumpsters. Recycle facilities are available for on-post housing residence and all instillation service members with orders, who are PCSing in or out the ares. (U.S. Army audio by SGT. Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 06:41
    Category: Newscasts
    KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Ramstein

    Ramstein
    KMC
    Kapaun
    Trash Dumping

