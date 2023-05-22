American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on the 914th Air Refueling Wing visiting from Niagara Falls, New York, to support Aviano during Exercise Defender 23. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 03:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74413
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109658907.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Reservists Aid Defender 23, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT