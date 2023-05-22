Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Interview with AFCENT Band

    Radio Interview with AFCENT Band

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    AFN Bahrain

    Air Forces Central Band visits AFN Bahrain for an interview to promote their live show in observance of Memorial Day. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 07:35
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 74411
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109658904.mp3
    Length: 00:13:12
    Year 2023
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Interview with AFCENT Band, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN BAHRAIN
    AFCENT BAND
    MWR BARAIN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT