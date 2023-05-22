Air Forces Central Band visits AFN Bahrain for an interview to promote their live show in observance of Memorial Day. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 07:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|74411
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109658904.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:12
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Interview with AFCENT Band, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
