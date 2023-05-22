W.T. Sampson Graduation 2023

A radio spot informing listeners on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay of the graduation ceremony being held for high school seniors at W.T. Sampson Elementary/High School. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Guth)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 15:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74405
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109657360.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
