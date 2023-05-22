Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Birthday 10k Spot

    Army Birthday 10k Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    05.24.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing listeners on NAS Guantanamo Bay of the 10k run to celebrate the Army's birthday. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 15:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74404
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109657351.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday 10k Spot, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10k
    Run
    Army Birthday
    NAS Guantanamo Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT