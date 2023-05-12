A radio news story covering the MWR Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Armed Forces Day celebration. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 12:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74397
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109656809.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Armed forces Day, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT