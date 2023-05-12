Battle of Cuzco Wells Anniversary

A radio spot informing listeners of the historical events put on by the Marine Corps on Naval station Guantanamo Bay regarding the 125th anniversary of The Battle for Cuzco Wells. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 12:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74394
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109656786.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
