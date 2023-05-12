In this narrow case, the CAAF looks at whether an adjudged reprimand was appropriate as written as part of its sentence appropriateness review under Article 66(d)(1), Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp
You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 09:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74389
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109656274.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:14
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 15: U.S. v. McAlhaney, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT