    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 72 Chief MSgt Jason David DMA Command Senior Enlisted Leader

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Audio by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Chief MSgt Jason David, Command Senior Enlisted Leader at the Defense Media Activity right here on Fort Meade! Join us as we discuss DMA's role on Fort Meade and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, specifically related to Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 09:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:15:33
    Year 2023
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Diversity
    Inclusion
    AAPIHM
    Equity

