Fort Meade Declassified Ep 72 Chief MSgt Jason David DMA Command Senior Enlisted Leader

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Chief MSgt Jason David, Command Senior Enlisted Leader at the Defense Media Activity right here on Fort Meade! Join us as we discuss DMA's role on Fort Meade and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, specifically related to Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
|05.24.2023
|05.24.2023 09:14
|Newscasts
|74388
|2305/DOD_109656270.mp3
|00:15:33
|2023
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|3
|0
|0
