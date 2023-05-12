Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 15: U.S. v. McAlhaney, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023)

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this narrow case, the CAAF looks at whether an adjudged reprimand was appropriate as written as part of its sentence appropriateness review under Article 66(d)(1), Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp

    You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)

