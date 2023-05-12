Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLAM Radio Commercial

    SLAM Radio Commercial

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.22.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    A radio spot for the fitness group Sweat Like A Mother that meets daily on Caserma Ederle Vicenza Italy

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 03:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74379
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109655841.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist DJDADEO
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLAM Radio Commercial, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SLAM

