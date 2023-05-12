Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here's a short interview from May 20, 2023, with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger discussing the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House. The public event brought nearly 3,000 people to Fort McCoy to see what the installation and the Army are all about and more. Messenger described the event and the importance of holding an open house for the public to come to the installation and see what the post is all about. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 15:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74369
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109654585.mp3
    Length: 00:03:15
    Artist Col. Stephen Messenger
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    community relations
    Fort McCoy
    2023 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Army open house

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT