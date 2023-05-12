Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

Here's a short interview from May 20, 2023, with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger discussing the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House. The public event brought nearly 3,000 people to Fort McCoy to see what the installation and the Army are all about and more. Messenger described the event and the importance of holding an open house for the public to come to the installation and see what the post is all about. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)