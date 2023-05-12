Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Bowling League

    RP, GERMANY

    05.23.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot on the Summer Bowling league.

    Script:
    Alright, last pick for my team…how about Jessy!
    Let’s get this show started!
    Oh no why’d you pick her. She’s never bowled a day in her life, she only pitches for the softball league.
    This should be fun then! You are up first Jesse!
    Jessy Robinson winds up for her turn and… oh my goodness she just threw her bowling ball like she was pitching a ball on a softball mound! Perfect Strike!
    Signup for the Summer bowling league happening at the Eifel lanes from June 14 to August 30 on 52fss.com today, ages 18 plus are allowed and remember, never underestimate the competition!

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 07:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: RP, DE
    Sport
    Bowling
    Team
    Fitness
    AFN Spangdahlem

