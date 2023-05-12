a 30 second spot on bike maintenance.
Script:
The most overlooked aspects of cycling is the maintenance your bike requires to keep it in tip top shape. Checkout the Bike maintenance at the outdoor rec, building 146.
Electric bikes are not included, and for more information search 52fss.com today.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 07:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74365
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109653448.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Artist
|Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bike Maintenance, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT