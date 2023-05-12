Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bike Maintenance

    Bike Maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    05.23.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot on bike maintenance.

    Script:
    The most overlooked aspects of cycling is the maintenance your bike requires to keep it in tip top shape. Checkout the Bike maintenance at the outdoor rec, building 146.
    Electric bikes are not included, and for more information search 52fss.com today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 07:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74365
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109653448.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bike Maintenance, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sport
    Biking
    Fitness
    Fit
    AFN Spangdahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT