    DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 6: The Last Monday in May

    DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 6: The Last Monday in May

    05.23.2023

    Audio by Roy Epstein 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Memorial Day, celebrated on the last Monday in May, honors service members who died while serving in the military. On this episode of DIA Connections, a discussion on the traditional sound of remembrance – Taps. Jari Villanueva, the country’s foremost expert on America’s most familiar bugle call, joins us in a conversation about the 24 notes that must be sounded to perfection – and talk about one of the times it wasn’t ... when the whole world was listening.  *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 6: The Last Monday in May, by Roy Epstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Taps
    Memorial Day
    Bugle Call
    DIA Connections
    Jari Villanueva

