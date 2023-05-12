DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 6: The Last Monday in May

Memorial Day, celebrated on the last Monday in May, honors service members who died while serving in the military. On this episode of DIA Connections, a discussion on the traditional sound of remembrance – Taps. Jari Villanueva, the country’s foremost expert on America’s most familiar bugle call, joins us in a conversation about the 24 notes that must be sounded to perfection – and talk about one of the times it wasn’t ... when the whole world was listening. *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.
