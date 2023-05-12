Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO Journal Episode 49 - COVID-19 Resiliency at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy

    NCO Journal Episode 49 - COVID-19 Resiliency at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    SGM-A Instructors, Ret. Command Sgt. Maj. Rich Adams and Ret. Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, talk about how their Students overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, based on their article, "COVID-19 Resiliency at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy" with NCO Journal Staff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 15:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74356
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109652311.mp3
    Length: 00:31:37
    Genre Podcast
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Journal Episode 49 - COVID-19 Resiliency at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    COVID-19
    SGM-A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT