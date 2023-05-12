The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 66 - Why I Stayed: One Airman's Air Force Story

Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, Air University command chief, sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Lee Hoover, 42nd Air Base Wing command chief, and discusses Hoover's decision to join the military, highlights and favorite assignments during his career, why he stayed in the Air Force, and the importance of family and loving them today.