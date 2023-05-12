Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 66 - Why I Stayed: One Airman's Air Force Story

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 66 - Why I Stayed: One Airman's Air Force Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, Air University command chief, sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Lee Hoover, 42nd Air Base Wing command chief, and discusses Hoover's decision to join the military, highlights and favorite assignments during his career, why he stayed in the Air Force, and the importance of family and loving them today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 14:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74355
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109652083.mp3
    Length: 00:56:44
    Year 2023
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 66 - Why I Stayed: One Airman's Air Force Story, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT