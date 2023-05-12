Criminal Law Department Presents – MJ Grab Bag Ep. 1: Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Updates

Major Josh Mikkelsen, resident Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) expert at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, shares with us what he considers to be the most significant SAPR updates in the last few years. This is an important episode for commanders and judge advocates advising commanders on SAPR issues.



Here are some resources shared during the episode:



Army Safe-to-Report Policy: Army Directive 2022-10 - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN35839-ARMY_DIR_2022-10-000-WEB-1.pdf



Reforms to Sexual Harassment/Sexual Assault in the Army: Army Directive 2022-13- https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36462-ARMY_DIR_2022-13-000-WEB-1.pdf



DoDI 6495.02, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response - https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodi/649502_vol01.PDF?ver=onrMrl4-MNbCcN4PkGmWVQ%3d%3d



