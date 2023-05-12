Eagle Rota Newscast, South Korean and Italian Navies sailed and trained together in the Gulf of Aden

Ships from the South Korean and Italian navies sailed and trained together while operating under two multinational maritime partnerships, Combined Maritime Forces and European Union Naval Forces, in the Gulf of Aden, May 17.
|05.22.2023
|05.22.2023 07:27
|Newscasts
|74347
|2305/DOD_109650541.mp3
|00:02:00
|MC2 Johnny Garcia
|2023
|Newscast
|ES
|5
|0
|0
