    Eagle Rota Newscast, South Korean and Italian Navies sailed and trained together in the Gulf of Aden

    SPAIN

    05.22.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    Ships from the South Korean and Italian navies sailed and trained together while operating under two multinational maritime partnerships, Combined Maritime Forces and European Union Naval Forces, in the Gulf of Aden, May 17.

    TAGS

    CTF 151
    Combined Task Force 151
    Italian Navy
    South Korea Navy
    Task Force 465

