Two-minute newscast covering the seizure of a $6 million drug shipment and U.S. 5th Fleet awarding Sailors for aiding car crash victims in Oman. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 04:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74338
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109649607.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 17MAY23, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
