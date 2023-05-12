Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, and the Defender Culture Team from the 91st Security Forces Group, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, discuss an overview of Defender Culture, how they have turned it into a lifestyle within the unit, and their struggles and successes.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 14:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74337
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109647934.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:11
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20 for 20 - Defender Culture Part 1, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
