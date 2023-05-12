Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 for 20 - Defender Culture Part 1

    05.19.2023

    Audio by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, and the Defender Culture Team from the 91st Security Forces Group, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, discuss an overview of Defender Culture, how they have turned it into a lifestyle within the unit, and their struggles and successes.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 14:02
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, 20 for 20 - Defender Culture Part 1, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culture
    Leadership
    Defender

