On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, we chat with Renee McClinton, the installation volunteer coordinator, about Wednesday's Volunteer of the Year appreciation ceremony and the benefits to becoming a volunteer on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 10:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74333
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109647102.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT