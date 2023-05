Marine Minute: Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23

I’M LANCE CORPORAL DYLON GRASSO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES WITH FIRST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE HAVE MADE THEIR WAY TO AUSTRALIA FOR MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE - DARWIN 23.



MRF-D STARTED MARCH 2023 AND WILL CONTINUE UNTIL OCTOBER 2023.



ROUGHLY 2,500 MARINES HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED AS THE TWELFTH CYCLE TO MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE - DARWIN, AND WILL BE WORKING WITH THE AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE DURING THE DEPLOYMENT.



MRF-D ENHANCES U.S. AND AUSTRALIAN INTEROPERABILITY BY IMPROVING RESPONSIVENESS TO CRISES AND CONTINGENCIES, INCREASING COMBINED WARFIGHTING CAPABILITIES, AND STRENGTHENING ALLIANCES AND PARTNERSHIPS. MRF-D CONSISTS OF LIVE-FIRE EXERCISES, AERIAL REFUELING EXERCISES, COMBAT CASUALTY CARE EXERCISES, AND MORE.



TO LEARN MORE INFORMATION ABOUT MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE - DARWIN 23 OR PREVIOUS ITERATIONS, VISIT MARINES.MIL.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL