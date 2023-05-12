A 15-second radio commercial publicizing the Baumholder Library's 2023 Summer Reading Program.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 08:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74327
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109646776.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Summer Reading Program, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
