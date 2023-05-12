Tick season is most active in Germany from March until November. Ticks can transmit disease so it is important to know how to avoid receiving tick bites and what to do if bitten.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 07:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74326
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109646733.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update- Tick Season, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT