    KMC Update- Tick Season

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.17.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Tick season is most active in Germany from March until November. Ticks can transmit disease so it is important to know how to avoid receiving tick bites and what to do if bitten.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 07:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74326
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109646733.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    This work, KMC Update- Tick Season, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Update
    Tick Season

