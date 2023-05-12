A radio news story covering the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba child and youth programs talent show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zach Guth)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 07:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74324
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109646706.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: GTMO's Got Talent, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
